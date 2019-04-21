NYKS Admit Card 2019: The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) is all set to conduct the recruitment examinations for District Youth Coordinator (DYC), Accounts Clerk, cum Typist, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and the admit cards for the same has been published on the official website. Candidates can check the steps to download the hall tickets given below for their convenience.

NYKS Admit Card 2019: The admit cards of upcoming recruitment examinations for the posts of District Youth Coordinator (DYC), Accounts Clerk, cum Typist, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) has been released by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) on its official website. All the candidates who are going to appear in the examination are advised to download their NYKS hall tickets 2019 from the website by following the steps given below.

According to reports, the District Youth Coordinator (DYC), Accounts Clerk, cum Typist, recruitment examinations will be conducted by the NYKS on April 30, 2019, while for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) the examination has been scheduled to be held on May 15, 2019.

Here’s how to download the NYKS Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of the NYKS

Candidates need to search for the link that reads, “NYKS DYC, MTS Clerk Admit Card 2019

Download ” on the homepage and click on it

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, the admit card or hall tickets for the recruitment examination will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future use

Meanwhile, in total there are 225 vacant positions out of which there are 100 District Youth Coordinator vacancies, 73 Accountant Clerk cum Typist vacancies, and 52 Multi Tasking Staff posts vacant under the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) for which this recruitment drive is being conducted.

The candidates need to log into the official website – http://nyks.nic.in/ for downloading the admit cards, notification and for further information regarding the recruitment examination to be conducted for5 filling up 225 vacancies at NYKS.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More