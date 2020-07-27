On July 29, 2020, Wednesday, the Odisha HSC or 10th result will be released by BSE Odisha. The class 10th exams, held by BSE, ended on March 2 and a total of 5.6 lakh students had appeared for the exams.

On orissaresults.nic.in or on bseodisha.nic.in, the BSE Odisha HSC annual exam results will be declared.

Ramashis Hazra, BSE president, said that the evaluation had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 lockdown but the examination was not affected by it. Normally, BSE Odisha Class 10 results were out in May.

To stop the spread of Coronavirus, Odisha announced a lockdown due to which the evaluation of the answer sheets was stopped midway. It was then completed in June, according to the reports.

To make up the lost time for the evaluation of the answer papers, the board had to engaged 6000 more evaluators in addition to the 17000 it had initially decided.

The Orissa 10th results in 2020 will be made available to the students online because of the coronavirus situation.

The students can check their Odisha Board Class 10th result 2020 by following these simple steps:

1. Visit the website: bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘download result link’.

3. Enter your roll number

4. The results will appear on the screen

5. Download your result and take a printout of BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020 for future reference

On student’s registered mobile numbers, they will also be sent SMS with their BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 details.

Third-party websites can also be accessed to check the result.

In August, the result for the intermediate Class 12 exam will be released, the official revealed.

Last year, the CHSE Odisha +2 Science Annual Examination Result 2019 was released on June 03, 2019. BSE Odisha had announced the Annual HSC Result 2019 on May 21, 2019, and the CHSE Odisha +2 Arts/Commerce/Vocational Annual Examination Result 2019 was declared on June 21, 2019.

For the Odisha BSE exams, around 6 lakh students appeared in 2019. The overall passing percentage was 70.78%.

