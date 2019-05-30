Odisha 12th Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha will declare the Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. Friday, May 31. All the students who appeared for CHSE Intermediate Result are advised to keep checking the list of websites mentioned below.

Odisha 12th Result 2019 @ orissaresults.nic.in: The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha is likely to declare the Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 likely tomorrow i.e. May 31, Friday. Lakhs of students waiting for their CHSE intermediate result 2019 are advised to stay calm and keep an eye on the official website of CHSE i.e. orissaresults.nic.in. Note: Odisha Board of Education will declare the Odisha Board Result 2019 of all the subjects including Science, Arts, Commerce tomorrow. On May 23, the Education Board of Odisha announced the BSE Odisha class 10th board result in which the overall pass percentage of Odisha matric went up to 70.78 per cent.

List of websites to check and download Odisha Class 12th Result 2019:

Steps to check and download Odisha Class 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha i.e. orissaresults.nic.in.

Note: If you are unable to access the official website, visit the alternative websites to avoid any kind of problem while checking the Odisha Board 12th Result 2019.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Odisha Class 12th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number/ admit card number/ hall ticket number/ registration number along with the mobile number and school centre.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above credentials.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your Odisha Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: After downloading your respective result, make sure you visit your school to collect the original mark sheet, migration certificate and provisional certificate.

