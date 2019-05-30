Odisha 12th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has decided to release the Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. Thursday. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for their respective Odisha Result 2019 are requested to stay calm and check the mentioned below websites.

Odisha 12th Result 2019 @ orissaresults.nic.in: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will release the Odisha Class 12th result 2019 tomorrow i.e. Thursday, May 31. Each and every student who appeared for the Odisha 12th examination that was conducted by the Education Board of Odisha from March 3 are requested to keep calm and keep checking the official website of CHSE Odisha i.e. orissaresults.nic.in. If you are unable to check and download your respective Odisha Board Result for 2018-2019 batch via the official website, access to the mentioned below alternative websites in order to avoid any kind of panic.

Number of websites to access Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 / Odisha 12th result 2019:

Steps to check and download Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha i.e. orissaresults.nic.in. If you are not able to access the mentioned before websites, use any of the mentioned above education result site to check Odisha Board Result 2019.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Odisha Intermediate Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your registration number/ admit card number/ hall ticket number/ roll number, mobile number and school centre.

Step 4: Submit your details by clicking the submit button.

Step 5: Your Odisha Board Result for Class 12th Arts, Commerce and Science will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your Odisha Result 2019 12th Class for future reference.

After checking your Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 Arts, Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 Commerce, Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 Science, visit your respective school to collect original mark sheet.

