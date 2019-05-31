Odisha 12th Science Result 2019: The CHSC will declare the Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2019 today at orissaresults.nic.in. It is expected that the result will be declared for all the three streams. Commerce, Science and Arts. And it is expected that the board may also declare +2 science result prior to Arts and commerce following the last year trend.

Odisha 12th Science Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha will publish the Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2019 soon, Reports say that the Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will declare on Friday (31 May 2019). Students who have applied for class 12th exam can check their Odisha Class Science 12th Result 2019 on the official website orissaresults.nic.in.Some sources suggest that CHSE Odisha may release Plus 2 Science result first as the students require their marks to apply for various courses and counselling.

CHSE Odisha Science Result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Click on Odisha 12th result or Go to the official website orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit”.

Step 5: Odisha 12th result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and keep it safe for future reference.

It is expected that the result will be declared for all the three streams. Commerce, Science and Arts or the board may also declare +2 science result prior to Arts and commerce following the last year trend.

In the Science stream, a total of 90,643 students had appeared for the examination last year. The results showed that 73,523 aspirants cleared the Plus 2 class 12th Science stream exam. The pass percentage for Odisha +2 Science Result 2018 was 76.98%

Last year, a total number of 3, 80,707 students waited for Odisha Plus two Results. The overall pass percentage last year was 81.11%. Girls surpassed boys with 82.36% over 80.29%. Around 3 lakh students wrote the 12th class exams conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2019. Last year, the CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on May 19.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App