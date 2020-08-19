Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020 has been announced.Pass percentage at 74.95 in the state.The state government had cancelled the pending exam for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2020 : The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha – CHSE Odisha has officially declared the Odisha Plus Two Results 2020 for Commerce Stream students.

Students can check their Odisha 12th Commerce Results online via official website i.e. orissaresults.nic.in. Students will need their board exam roll number and registration number to check the result .Once announced by the Board, students will also get access to Odisha +2 Results 2020 online via the direct link given below:

Check CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2020 – Direct Link (Soon)

A total of 25,770 were waiting for HSCE Odisha result 2020. Odisha 12th Commerce Results contains students’ subject-wise marks and percentage.

CHSE Odisha Result 2020 – Highlights

Commerce – The pass percentage this year for Commerce stream is 74.95, a slight rise from the last year’s 74.91. Nayagarh district has secured the highest pass percentage of 88.7 this year as well.

Science – The pass percent for Science stream has been recorded at 70.21, a slight drop from last year which was 72%. A total of 25,339 students secured first division, while 24,121 students got second division, and 18,268 students passed with third division. Nayagarh district has registered highest pass percentage with 86.51 per cent.

Odisha CHSE Plus II commerce results declared Pass percentage at 74.95 in the State pic.twitter.com/bsvT3Scp9e — Sadasiva Nayak (siva) (@Sadasivanayak21) August 19, 2020

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha declares the Class 12 Results for Commerce and Arts stream students at once.However, this time, as the exams have been impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic it was declared that CHSE Odisha +2 Results for both the streams will be announced separately.Therefore,Class 12 Arts stream students will have to wait for a few more days for their results.

