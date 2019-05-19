Odisha Board Class 10 result 2019: The class 10th or High School Certificate (HSC) will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in on Monday, May 20, 2019. Students can check the result through which these mentioned websites or third party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com

BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) is all set to announce the results of the class 10th or High School Certificate (HSC) on Monday, May 20, 2019 through the official website bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website and other third party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The press conference will be held at Cuttack at 9:30 am where the result will be announced first.

Nearly 6 lakh students had appeared for 2019 HSC Class 10 exams. The examination was conducted at about 3,000 examination centres across the state. The examination was held from February 22 to March 8, 2019.

BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says BSE Class 10th Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your relevant details in the space provided. Then click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result from the link.

Step 6: Take out a print out for future use.

In the previous year, the Odisha Board had released the Class 10 results on May 7. The overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 per cent. Among the districts, Baleswar topped with 88.25 per cent.

Candidates can also check result via SMS after typing RESULTOR10Roll number and send it to 56263.

