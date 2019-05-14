According to the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE), the results were be declared around 10 am on Monday, May 20, 2019, on its official website bseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha Board Class 10 Results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha will declared the results for Class 10 examinations on May 20, 2019. The much-awaited results were initially scheduled to be declared on May 14 but due to cyclone Fani it had been postponed. According to the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE), the results were be declared around 10 am on Monday, May 20, 2019, on its official website bseodisha.nic.in. Students can also check the results at orissaresults.nic.in. This year, some 5.2 lakh candidates took the Class 10 examination conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.

Besides the official websites, students can also check the results via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll number and send it to 56263. For Class 12 results candidates need to type RESULT<space>OR12<space>Roll Number– and send it to 56263. Last year, the pass percentage of Odisha Class 10 Board exam was 76.23 per cent, while for open school candidates, it was 41.93. The Baleswar district recorded the highest pass percentage with 88.25 per cent. Of the total students who appeared in the exam, 1,715 students scored grade A1, 15,689 scored A2, 39,252 scored B1 and 68,009 obtained B2.

About the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha:

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, was established in 1953 under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The Board of Secondary Education develops curriculum, supervise implementation of academic policies and conduct examinations for students at the higher secondary level. Other functions of the Board include prepare courses studies, text books, teaching materials etc., publish and distribute/sell text books, syllabuses, lesson notes, work books and other related materials, issue certificates of the examinations conducted by the Board, recognise secondary schools for Board examinations and make regulations to undertake board functions.

