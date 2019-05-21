Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2019 @ bseodisha.ac.in LIVE updates: The class 10th results or High School Certificate (HSC) will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) through the official website bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Those who appeared for the examination can check the result on the mentioned official websites.

Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2019 @bseodisha.ac.in: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) will announce the results of High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 board examination today on May 21 through the official website bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website.

While speaking to a leading daily, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said the board will hold a press meet on 20 May to announce the date of result. It will most likely to be announced either on May 21 or 22. The delay in the declaration of the results have been caused by the power restoration after the massive damages caused by Cyclone Fani.

Once it will be released students can check the results through other alternative websites through which BSE Odisha class 10th result 2019 can be checked are examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The Board of Secondary Education will announce dates of the class 10 result through a press conference at Cuttack at 9:30 am

Earlier the Board was planning to release the matriculation examination results on May 6, 2019. Around 6 lakh students had appeared for 2019 HSC Class 10 exams that were conducted at about 3,000 examination centres across the state. The examination was held from February 22 to March 8, 2019.

Steps to check BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says BSE Class 10th Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your details as mentioned in the space provided. Then click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result from the link.

Step 6: Take a printout for it for future use.

Odisha BSE class 10 th result 2019: Website crashes

The class 10th or SSC resulst are to be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) today 9 am through the press conference. However, the official website bseodisha.ac.in is not working presently.

Odisha BSE class 10 th result 2019: Result to be declared shortly

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) will declare the results of High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 board examination today on May 21 shortly through the official website bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website at 11 am.

Odisha BSE class 10 th result 2019: Websites to check

bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net and indiaresults.com

Odisha BSE class 10 th result 2019: Check result via SMS

The aspirants can also check via SMS after typing RESULTOR10Roll number and send it to 56263.

About Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE)

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha was established under the Odisha Education Act 1953. The main function of the Board is to control and maintain all the secondary education related to affairs in the state.

Odisha BSE class 10 th result 2019: Last year percentage

In the previous year, the Odisha board had released the Class 10 results on May 7. The overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 per cent. Among the districts, Baleswar topped with 88.25 per cent.

