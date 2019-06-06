Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2019: The CHSE, Odisha is going to declare the results for the Odisha Plus Two Results 2019 soon. All the candidates can check there result by visiting the official website of CHSE, Odisha, chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or popularly known as the CHSE, Odisha is going to announce the result for Odisha plus two arts and commerce soon. According to the latest reports, the result for the Odisha plus two arts and the commerce stream is expected to get declared on June 15, 2019. All the students who have appeared for the CHSE Odisha plus two arts and commerce examination can check and download there result by visiting the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in.

In the current year, 2.5 lakh students appeared for the examinations of the class 12 Arts and Commerce streams. All the students can check the below-mentioned steps in order to check their result by visiting the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the provided details in the mentioned fields.

Steps 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep it for future reference.

About CHSE Odisha:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was founded in 1982 under the Odisha Higher Secondary Act 1982. Its duty is to control, develop and regulate the Higher Secondary Education in Odisha. Its headquarters are situated in Goutam Nagar, Bhubaneshvar. The board holds examinations in the stream of Science, Arts, Vocational Education, and commerce which includes subjects like,Political Science, Economics, History, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Electronics, Computer Science, Bio-Technology, Computer Application & Statistics, Geography, Accountancy, Business Studies, Education, Information Technology, Physiology, Anthropology, Indian Music, Home Science, English, Hindi, Logic.

