The Odisha education Board is going to announce the results of Class 12 Examination held this year on Saturday, May 19, 2018. The students can check their results on the official website of the board with the help of the steps given below as soon as it is uploaded.

The CHSE Class 12 Examination 2018 result for the science stream is set to be announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on their official website on Saturday, May 19, 2018, as per reports in a leading media website. As per reports, the sources has revealed that the results would be declared within this week and not later than May 21. However, the Board has not yet made any official announcement regarding the release of the Class 12 Board results 2018.

Students who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of the board and download it as soon as it is being uploaded. The CHSE Class 12 Exam 2018under the Odisha Board was conducted from March 6, 2018 till March 28 this year. Moreover, the results will be announced at the Board office in Bhubaneswar.

ALSO READ: UPSC CDS II 2017: Final results for Combined Defence Services, tier II examination declared, check details @upsc.gov.in

Students can check their ‘CHSE Board Class 12 Results 2018’ or ‘Plus II Science examinations’ with the help of the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of Odisha’s Council of Higher Secondary Education, i.e. chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in On the homepage search for the link that read, “CHSE Plus 2 Examination Results 2018” and click on the link A new window would open Enter the requisite details on the fields provided and click on the submit button Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer, laptop or mobile

To go to the official website of the Odisha Board directly, click on this link: “CHSE Board Class 12 Results 2018”

ALSO READ: D.El.Ed Exam 2018: NIOS announces examination dates for untrained in-service teachers, check details @ nios.ac.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App