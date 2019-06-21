Odisha CHSE class 12 Arts, Commerce Results 2019; The results for class 12 Arts and Commerce streams have been announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha today on Friday, June 21, 2019 @ orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Nearly, 2.35 lakh students appeared for the class 12 Arts stream exams. A total of 27,000 students appeared for the Commerce stream, in the year 2019. The exams were held from March 7, 2019 to March 30, 2019.

Students can also check their results via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’ mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take a print out for future use.

Earlier, the Class 12 Science stream results were announced on June 3, 2019. Out of 99,000 students who appeared for the examination, around 72.83 per cent students passed the examination. In the class 12th Science stream examination, girls outshone boys, after securing a pass percentage of 75.02 percentage, on the other hand boys secured 70.4 per cent. Nearly 29.425 per cent secured first division. Around 33.81 per cent students the second division while 35.87 per cent secured the third division.

In the previous year, the pass percentage for Science Stream was 77.98 per cent, while for the Commerce stream it was 74.95 per cent. The pass percentage for students from the Arts stream was 68.79 per cent.

