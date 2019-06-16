Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2019: The Odisha class 12 results for the Arts and Commerce streams are expected to be released by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha next week. Once announced, students may head over to the official CHSE website, chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2019: The results for Odisha class 12 Arts and Commerce streams are expected to be released any time next week by the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). The release date for the Arts and Commerce results has not yet been officially confirmed by the CHSE. The results for the same will be available on the official website of the Odisha Council for Higher Secondary Education, @ chseodisha.nic.in. Alternatively, the result can also be checked on orissaresults.nic.in.

All the students who have appeared for the examinations are advised to continually check the website for updates regarding the results. The results may also be checked using SMS services. To do so, type RESULT (SPACE) OR 12 (SPACE) Roll No. and send it to 56263. The result will also be available on the mobile app of Odisha Results @Digital App India.

Steps to check result at chseodisha.nic.in:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link stating Result 2019.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter required details like enrollment number.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out for future reference.

The Odisha CHSE class 12 results for the science stream were released earlier on June 3, 2019. The passing percentage for science students this year has been 72.33 percent. The results for this year have been delayed owing to the cyclone Fani hitting Pune as well as the Lok Sabha elections.

The Council for Higher Secondary Education Odisha was founded in 1982. The CHSE is the chief regulatory body for schools in Odisha.

