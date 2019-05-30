Odisha CHSE Result 2019: The result will be declared on the official website of the Council at chseodisha.nic.in. The results will be also made available at orissaresults.nic.in. Though the officials have not confirmed the result date nu the reports suggest that the same will be announced tomorrow.

Odisha CHSE Result 2019: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is highly expected to announce the plus two or Class 12th results on Friday, May 31, 2019. The result will be declared on the official website of the Council at chseodisha.nic.in. The results will be also made available at orissaresults.nic.in. Though the officials have not confirmed the result date but the reports suggest that the same will be announced tomorrow.

Reports suggest that the CHSE will declare the results of Science, Commerce and Arts streams. As many as 3 lakh students appeared in the Class 12th examination. CHSE Odisha had conducted Class 12th exams in Match starting from March 7, 2019, to March 30, 2019. After the announcement of results, the students need to visit their respective schools for collecting marks sheets.

Check steps to download Odisha Class 12th Result 2019:

Visit the official websites at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads Odisha Class 12th Result 2019. You will be taken to a new window. Enter your credentials and hit on the submit option. Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 result will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

In 2018, the Council declared the Class 12th result for Science stream on May 19, 2018. While as the results for Arts and Commerce streams were announced on June 9, 2019. The pass percentage in the Science stream stood at 74.91 per cent and 68.79 per cent for the Commerce stream, reports said.

