Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for Civil Service 2018 Mains Exam. Candidates who have been shortlisted after qualifying the OPSC Civil Service Prelims exam can download the admit card on the official website @opsc.gov.in. The candidates can download the e-admit card from the Odisha Public Service Commission official website. The candidates need to enter the registration number and other details after which they will able to access their admit cards.

How to download admit card:

1. Visit the official website @opsc.gov.in

2. Click on the admit card link

3. Enter roll no. and other details

4. Download the admit card

5. Take the print out for future reference

The candidates who will qualify the OPSC Main Exam will be shortlisted for the interview. The commission will publish the final result after the interview. Meanwhile, the interview dates have not been finalised. The candidates will be notified through the official website. The final list will be based on the performance done in the Mains and interview. The marks for both the exams will be calculated for the final merit.

The Examination for the OPSC Civil Main Exam will be conducted from July 5, 2019 to July 29, 2019. Around 2662 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main Exams. The candidates have been advised to download the admit card and take the printout of the same on the official website. Candidates have been notified for bringing the admit card to the respective centres. Failing which, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination. Candidates have been advised to bring Voter ID, Aadhaar card or other documents for the identity proof.

