Odisha Civil Services 2018: The last date for the preliminary examination of the Odisha Civil Services 2018 is October 28, 2018, ie. today. The interested candidates are required to fill the application form on the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission, opsc.gov.in. They have invited the applications for at least 218 vacancies. They notified for Odisha Civil Services exam. The candidates are supposed to deposit the application fee of Rs 300.

The eligibility criteria for the OPSC posts is that the candidates should belong to a bracket of 21-32 years. Further, the candidates will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent for the main exam.

Here the important note is that the candidates will receive their admit card 7-10 days prior to the examination.

The admit card will carry the exam details like date, city, centre and shift timing.

Following are the steps to apply for Odisha Civil Services 2018.

1. Visit the OPSC official website- opsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link which reads- ‘Odisha Civil Services Prelims 2018.’

3. Fill in the details and submit.

4. Pay the application fee to download the filled up form.

5. Take a print out for the future references.

The civil service prelims will be comprised of two general studies papers. Each of the papers will carry a total of 200 marks.

OPSC will conduct the exams at five zonal centres: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

Following are the positions for the Odisha Civil Services exam which will be held under Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Revenue Service, Odisha Finance Service, Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service and Odisha Employment Service.

Besides this, the OPSC has also begun the online registration process for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) post. The application process will end in November and online exam for recruitment will be held in December. In the previous year, Chinmayee Chetna Dash had topped the examination.

