The class 10 supplementary examination result has been declared by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (OBSE). Students can check result by visiting bseodisha.ac.in.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (OBSE) has announced the results for the class 10th supplementary examination results on the official website of the Odisha Board of Secondary Education, bseodisha.ac.in. The President of the Odisha Board of Secondary Education, Jaha Ara Begum informed that a total number of 26,926 students appeared for the OBSE class 10th supplementary exams and out of the total number, the results for a total number of 26,239 students have been declared excluding the 57 cases of malpractice. Out of the total number of 26,296, only 11,445 students got passing marks making the pass percentage 43.62 percent.

In addition to that, the State Open School Results were also announced and a total number of 8,561 students appeared for the same, out of which, a total number of 5,403 students clearly passed the examination. The prime reason behind the early announcement of the result is that the students can get into mainstream education without wasting a single year. The students who want to raise an objection against the result and want to demand to recheck can do so between August 8, 2019, to August 22, 2019.

Steps to download the Odisha Class 10th supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (OBSE), bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the tab saying results present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying SUPPLEMENTARY HSC EXAMINATION RESULT 2019 present on the new page.

Step 5: A new page will open up.

Step 6: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 7: Tape the find results button.

Step 8: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 9: Download your result.

Step 10: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

