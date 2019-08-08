BSE Odisha has released the High School supplementary result on Wednesday, August 7. Candidates can download the result from the official website of BSE that is bseodisha.ac.in

Follow the steps to download the result:

1. Go to the official website of the bse.ac.in and click on the result flashing on the home screen.

Students can also use the direct link given in the article.

2. Enter the assigned role number in the given box.

3. Candidate can also log in with the registered name

4. The aspirant will find the result in your category

5. Click on Find Result.

Here is the direct link to download the BSE Odisha High School Certificate supplementary result: Click here

With the release of BSE Odisha High School Certificate supplementary result, BSE has announced the overall passing percentage and other details. Check here.

Number of students passed the exam: 70.78 percent

Students scored more than 90 percent: 0.21 percent

Number of Students scored grade A1: 1181

Number of Students scored grade A2: 9938

