Board of secondary education Odisha has declared the result of High School Certificate supplementary on Wednesday, August 7. Students can check the result on the official websites of bseodisha.ac.in or they can download results from indiaresults.com. For the convenience of students, here is a direct link to download HSC supplementary result given below.
Follow the steps to download the result:
1. Go to the official website of the bse.ac.in and click on the result flashing on the home screen.
Students can also use the direct link given in the article.
2. Enter the assigned role number in the given box.
3. Candidate can also log in with the registered name
4. The aspirant will find the result in your category
5. Click on Find Result.
With the release of BSE Odisha High School Certificate supplementary result, BSE has announced the overall passing percentage and other details. Check here.
Number of students passed the exam: 70.78 percent
Students scored more than 90 percent: 0.21 percent
Number of Students scored grade A1: 1181
Number of Students scored grade A2: 9938