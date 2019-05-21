Odisha class 10th Results 2019, BSE HSC results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the results of class 10 examination today Tuesday, May 21 at the press conference. The result will be available at 11 am on the official website, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha class 10th Results 2019, BSE HSC results 2019 @ bseodisha.nic.in: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the results of class 10 examination today Tuesday, May 21 on the official website, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in at 9 am. While the results of Higher Secondary Certificate will be available at the official website at 11 am. This statement was made by the Board official. Other websites to check results are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

President of BSE, Jahan Ara declared the class 10 result for Odisha board in open and regular mode. Students can check their result online from 11 am onwards. 100 percent result have been declared from a total of 289 schools which appeared. This means all students who had appeared for the exam from this school have passed.

Students can access their results through the official website on the mentioned website and time. In 2019, a total of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination. The exam was held from February 23 to March 8, 2019.

One can check the results through SMS also. They are required to type RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll number and send it to 56263. For class 12 results candidates need to type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using registration number

Step 5: Result will be displayed

Candidates are required to download the result and take a print out for future use. The downloaded result will be treated as the provisional result. Final marksheet will be available at the respective schools.

As per the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana, the Odisha government will award Rs 5,000 each to the top 100 students.

The scholarships will be given to around 40,000 students. The scheme was introduced in the previous year last year. The number of selected students will be 100 from each block and municipal corporation, 50 from each municipality and 20 from each NAC. This has been faciliated to provide the benefit of CM’s Merit Scholarship.

