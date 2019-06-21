Odisha class 12 Arts, Commerce results 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the class 12 arts and commerce streams results today on Friday, June 21, 2019. Nearly 2.35 lakh students who had appeared for the class 12 Arts stream exams and 27,000 students who appeared for the Commerce stream in the year 2019 can check their results through the official websites such as orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Confirming the same CHSE Odisha secretary Lopa Mudra Mohanty said, though the dates have not been confirmed yet chances are high that the results will be declared on Friday, June 21, 2019. There is also an alternative way to check the result of the class 12th that is mobile via SMS. The students need to typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

Students can also check class 12 results on the exam hosting partner websites such as at indiaresults.com and examresults.net

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’ on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number in the form.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. take out a print for future use.

A total of 72 per cent students had qualified the plus two Science stream examinations successfully. The results were declared on June 3.

A total of 33.81 per cent students passed the examination with second division marks. A total of 29.42 per cent students had secured the first division, and 35.87 per cent students passed the examination with third division.

76.98 per cent students passed the class 12 Science stream, while 68.79 per cent students passed in Commerce and 74.9 per cent students cleared the Humanities stream.

