Odisha Class 12 Arts Commerce results 2019 @ chseodisha.nic.in: Class 12 results Arts, Commerce results will be declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha today Friday, June 21, 2019. High school students who had appeared for the examination can know their results through the official websites such as chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Class 12 Arts Commerce results 2019 @ chseodisha.nic.in:The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to release the class 12 arts and commerce streams results by Friday, June 21, 2019. Speaking to a leading daily, Lopa Mudra Mohanty said, that the exam declaration date has not been declared yet. Odisha high school students who had appeared in the examination can access their results through the websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students can know their results via SMS after typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263. In case the official website doesn’t work properly, students can also check indiaresults.com and examresults.net which is a partner website.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Go to the official websites chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’ mentioned on the homepage

Click on the ‘download result link’ mentioned on the homepage Step 3: Enter the details such as registration number, roll number

Enter the details such as registration number, roll number Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Results will be displayed on the screen Step 5: Download the result. Take a print out for future use

Meanwhile, a total of 72 per cent students have passed the plus two examinations successfully. June 3. A total of 33.81 per cent students have secured second division marks. A total of 29.42 per cent students cleared the examination with first division. While 35.87 per cent students secured the third division.

In the previous year, 76.98 per cent students passed the 12 Science, while 68.79 per cent students cleared the Commerce and 74.9 per cent students qualified the Humanities stream.

The scorecard of Odisha 12th Arts and Commerce result 2019 will include the candidate’s details such as roll number, name, marks obtained out of total marks and the qualification status. The Odisha Class 12 Arts and Commerce result 2019 mark sheet must be collected by the students from their respective schools/institutions.

