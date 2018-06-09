The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has released the class 12 results of arts and commerce streams today, June 9, 2018, on the official website of Odisha State Centre i.e. orrisaresults .nic.in. CHSE class 12 arts and commerce examination were conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education from March 6 to March 29, 2018. The CHSE Plus 2 Science Results 2018 were released on May 19, 2018.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their CHSE class 12 results on orrisaresults.nic.in, results.indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Students who appeared for the CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2018 and CHSE Plus 2 Commerce Result 2018 can follow the given below steps to check their results. Before searching for the result make sure you carry all the personal details related to CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result and CHSE Plus 2 Commerce Result.

Step1: Log in to the Odisha Board’s official website i.e. orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to the home page that says CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2018 or CHSE Plus 2 Commerce Result 2018.

Step 3: Candidates can enter the relevant details and submit.

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The CHSE Plus 2 Science Result 2018 were declared on May 19, 2018, with 73,000 students passing out of the total of 96,000. Around 1570 candidates scored 80 per cent and 41 students bagged 90 per cent. With 92.23 pass percentage, Nayagarh district bagged the first position in states while Gajapati district scored the least pass percentage.

