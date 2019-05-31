Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) likely to be declared today the 12th result of 2019. The students from all streams can check it on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in soon

Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) likely to be declared today the 12th result of 2019. The officials of the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education have not confirmed about the timing and the authenticity of this news also cannot be verified. However, once the result declared, the students from all streams can check it on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in .

The council has conducted the 12th examination this year from March 7th to March 30th, 2019. Last year, The result of the Arts and commerce result was declared on 9th June 2018. More than 8 lakh students appear in the CHSE 12th exam every year. The result generally gets released on the month of May. However, this year due to some technical problems the result have been delayed.

Steps to check Odisha CHSE Result 2019:

Step 1-visit the official website @ www.orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result download link

Step 3- On the new window, fill your roll number and date of birth

Step 4- Submit your details

Step 5- The Odisha CHSE Result 2019 or Odisha Intermediate Result 2019 will appear

Step 6- Download your result and take a print out for future reference

Last year, the pass percentage of art students were 68.79% and the pass percentage of commerce students were 74.91%. In 2018 girls showed a quite impressive performance compared to boys. In arts, Girls pass percentage was 75.3% whereas boys percentage were only 60.88%. On the other hand, in the commerce section boys managed to get 73.11% whereas girls got 78.48%.

The Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 for all subjects is expected to come by today, although no official confirmation has been declared for the result. In 2018, Balasore district registered the best pass percentage of 93.61% among all districts. The pass percentages of arts and commerce stream were 68.79% and 74.91% respectively.

