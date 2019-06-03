Odisha class 12 Science result 2019 @ chseodisha.nic.in: The class 12th science result will be declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha at a press conference at 12 pm. The students can also check the result via the official website. While the results of class 12 Arts and Commerce are likely to be declared by Friday, June 7.

Odisha class 12 Science result 2019 @ chseodisha.nic.in: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the results of class 12 Science examination on June 3, 2019, Monday at 12 noon, at a press conference from the Soochana Bhawan. The candidates who had appeared for the class 10th examination can check the results on the official website chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. While the results of the class 12 Arts and Commerce are expected to be declared by Friday, June 7.

In the year 2019, nearly 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in Arts, 99,000 students in Science and around 27,200 students in Commerce had appeared for the CHSE Plus Two examinations, which were conducted from March 7, 2019 to March 30, 2019.

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2019: Steps to check your Odisha CHSE Result

Step 1: Visit the CHSE Odisha Board official website: orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result download link

Step 3: In the new window, enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit all your details to view Odisha Board class 12th Result 2019

Step 5: Download the Odisha Class 12 Result

Step 6: Take out a print out for further reference

Alternatively, the students can check the results on mobile phones through SMS. Students need to type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER, and send it to 56263.

Last year also the results of science stream, commerce and arts stream was announced separately. While the science results was declared on May 19. Out of the 95,096 students who had passed the HSC examination, 73, 211 students (77.98 per cent) overall passed it. While the CHSE declared the class 12 Arts and Commerce on June 9 in the previous year.

In 2018, the pass percentage for Science stream Plus Two examination was 76.98 per cent. A total of 19,561 students obtained first division, 24,164 students secured second division, and 28,968 students secured third division. The pass percentage for Commerce stream was 74.9 per cent while for Arts stream, it was 68.79 per cent.

