Odisha Class 12th Science result 2019: The Science +2 results will be declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Monday, June 3 at 12 pm at the official website orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exams can do the same through the official website. Besides the students can also check the result through third party websites or SMS and Apps.

Odisha Class 12th Science result 2019 @ orissaresults.nic.in : The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the +2 Science results on Monday, June 3 (12 noon) at the official website orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the same can check teh result through the official website. Alternatively, the students can also check the result through other ways such as third party websites or SMS and Apps. The other ways to check the result has been provided by the Board in order to avoid the inconvenience while checking the results. Other third-party websites are examresults.net and indiaresults.com through which the results can be checked.

The BSE Odisha 12th result 2019 and BSE Odisha Plus Two result 2019 will be available as a phone message.

The senders need to type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLLNO and send it to 56263. In the previous year, the Board released the result of every Science, Commerce and Arts stream separately. In this year also, the results of all the three streams are also expected to be released separately.

The overall pass percentage of the students in the Science stream was 75 per cent in 2018, while Commerce and Arts streams, pass percentage stood at 74.91 per cent and 68.79 per cent respectively.

Odisha Board Result 2019: How to check Odisha 12th Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha BSE, bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the link which says ‘BSE Odisha 12th Result 2019’ link, on the homepage.

Step 3; Click on it. Then enter the required details like roll number/date of birth

Step 4: BSE Odisha Matric Result will be displayed. Download the same.

Step 5: Download the print out as it will be required to collect your original mark sheet

In the meantime, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha had declared the Odisha Class 10 result 2019 on May 21. Over 5, 62, 213 students had appeared in the exam. Out of whom, 3, 97, 125 had already passed. The pass percentage is recorded at 84.62 per cent. Not just that, the girls also performed better in the exam as

2, 05, 470 girls had passed while 1, 91, 655 boys had passed the 10th examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App