Odisha Class 12 Science result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is scheduled to release the Class 12 Science results 2019 today, June 3, 2019. It has been reported that the board will announce the results at a press conference from the Soochana Bhawan at around 12 noon. The candidates who had appeared for the Class 12th examination can visit the official website, @ chseodisha.nic.in and @ orissaresults.nic.in, to check their respective results. While the Odisha Class 12 results 2019 are expected to be out today, the results of the Class 12 Arts and Commerce are expected to be declared by Friday, June 7.

Last year, the total pass percentage of the Class 12 Science students was recorded at 76.98 per cent. The Class 12 Science results 2018 were announced on May 19. A total of 95,096 students had appeared for the examination, out of which 73,211 students have qualified the examination. The CHSE had declared the Class 12 Arts and Commerce results on June 9, 2018.

In 2019, over 3.69 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 examinations, out of which 2.35 lakh students were from Arts stream, 99,000 of Science and over 27,200 appeared for CHSE Plus Two Commerce examination, 2019.

The students who have been impatiently waiting for their Odisha Board Class 12 Science results 2019 can also visit the below-mentioned alternative websites to check their results.

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2019: Other websites to check

1. examresults.net

2. chseodisha.nic.in

3. orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2019: How to check on the phone via SMS

Alternatively, the students can check the results on Mobile phones through SMS. Students need to type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2019: How to check Odisha 12th Result 2019

1. Visit the Odisha BSE’s official website bseodisha.nic.in

2. On the homepage, you will get BSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 link

3. Click on it and enter the important details like your roll number/date of birth

4. The BSE Odisha Matric Result will be shown

5. Download it and take the print out as it will be required to collect your original mark sheet.

