Odisha Class 12 Science result 2019: The class 12th science result will be declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha on Monday, June 3, 2019, on the official website chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results through other ways such as websites and Mobile SMS. These websites are bseodisha.nic.in, examresults.net indiaresults.com. There are certain steps that need to be followed to check the result.

While the dates of the Arts and Commerce stream has not been declared yet by the Board. In the year 2018, the results of every stream were also declared separately.

In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage of the Science stream stood at 75 per cent, while Commerce and Arts streams’ pass percentage stood at 74.91 per cent and 68.79 per cent, respectively. Around, 8 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Odisha examination.

Odisha Board class 12 Result 2019: How to check Odisha 12th Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the Odisha BSE’s official website bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage page, click on the link ‘BSE Odisha 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter the required details such as like roll number/date of birth

Step 4: BSE Odisha Matric Result will be displayed. Download it

Step 5: Take the print out. It is mandatory for the candidates to download the same to collect your original mark sheet

Alternatively, the results can be checked through mobile SMS. The Odisha 12 result 2019 and BSE Odisha Plus Two result of 2019 can be also be checked through phone messages. The senders need to type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLLNO and send it to 56263.

