CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019, Odisha class 12th Inter result 2019 @ chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in: The class 12th Science stream result will be declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, today, on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the press conference at Soochana Bhawan. The students can also check the results at the official website chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Last year the results of the class 12th Science, Arts and Commerce stream result were declared separately. In the previous year, the overall pass percentage of the Science stream stood at 75 per cent, while Commerce stood at 74.91 per cent and Arts streams’ pass percentage overall pass percentage touched 68.79 per cent. Nearly, 8 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Odisha examination.

Odisha Board class 12 Result 2019: How to check CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019

Visit the Odisha BSE’s official website bseodisha.nic.in. On the homepage page, click on the link ‘BSE Odisha 12th Result 2019’. Enter the required details such as like roll number/date of birth. BSE Odisha Matric Result will be displayed. Download it. Take the print out. It is mandatory for the candidates to download the same to collect your original mark sheet.

How to check results?

Students can access the Class 12th science result by entering their roll number and registration number in the space provided on the official website – orissaresults.nic.in. The result will be available on other third party websites such as chseodisha.nic.in, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, etc.

Odisha Board class 12 Result 2019: Steps to check CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the CHSE Odisha Board official website: orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result download link

Step 3: In the new window, enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit all your details to view Odisha Board class 12th Result 2019

Step 5: Download the Odisha Class 12 Result

Step 6: Take out a print out for future use

Odisha Board class 12 Result 2019: Check CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019 via SMS

Alternatively, the students can also check the results on mobile phones through SMS. Students are required to type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER, and send it to 56263. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result through the official website.

Odisha Board class 12 Result 2019: Previous year pass percentage

In the previous year, the results of the science stream, commerce and arts stream was announced separately. The science results were announced on May 19. Out of the 95,096 students who had passed the HSC examination, 73, 211 students (77.98 per cent) overall passed it. While the CHSE announced the class 12 Arts and Commerce on June 9 in the last year.

Odisha Board class 12 Result 2019: Pass percentage stream-wise

In the year 2018, the pass percentage for Science stream Plus Two examination was 76.98 per cent. A total of 19,561 students had obtained first division. While 24,164 students obtained second division, and 28,968 students secured third division. The overall pass percentage for Commerce stream stood at 74.9 per cent while for Arts stream, it was 68.79 per cent.

Odisha Board class 12 Result 2019: About CHSE Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is the School Board monitors, manages and regulates the Higher Secondary Education in the state. CHSE Odisha was founded in the year 1982 with the aim to standardise the higher secondary education in the state.

