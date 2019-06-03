Odisha Class 12th Science Result 2019 @chseodisha.nic.in: The class 12th science results will be declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on June 3 at 12 pm at the official website chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website. A total of 99,000 students appeared in class 12th Science exams between March 7 and March 30.

Besides the official websites, students can also check their CHSE Odisha Board result via SMS after typing RESULTOR12roll number. One can send it to the number 56263.

In the previous year, Odisha Plus 2 Science overall pass percentage stood at 76.98. A total of 19,561 students secured first division. A total of 24,164 students received second division, and a total of 28,968 students secured third division.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: How to check your Odisha CHSE Result

Step 1: Visit the CHSE Odisha Board official website: orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link of Odisha Class 12 Result download link

Step 3: In the new window, enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit all relevant details to view Odisha Board 12th Result 2019

Step 5: Download the science result 2019

Step 6: Take out a print out for future use

