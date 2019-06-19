CHSE +2 Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare CHSE +2 Result 2019 on Friday, June 21 on the offiial webiste. These results are of Arts, Commerce and vocational courses. Students can follow the below-mentioned and download their results.

CHSE +2 Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will be announcing CHSE +2 Result 2019 for Arts, Commerce and vocational courses on June 21. The results of Higher Secondary Examination will be declared on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in. Reports quoting Odisha Education minister Samir Das as saying that the CHSE will declare the results at 3.30 PM on Friday. In 2018, the results for Arts and Commerce streams were declared on June 9.

As many as 2,35,183 students appeared in the examination in Arts stream while as 27,278 students took part in Commerce stream. The CHSE had held the annual examinations in March, 2019, starting from March 7 to March 30. The council was scheduled to declare the CHSE +2 Result 2019 in the first week of June but it was delayed after Cyclone Fani struck the coastal state.

Steps to download CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019:

Visit the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in On the homepage, click on a link that reads Odisha 12th Result 2019. You will be taken to a new page. Enter your credentials and hit submit option. CHSE +2 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

On June 3, 2019, the council released the results of the Science stream. Students recorded a pass percentage of 72.33 percent in the examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App