Odisha Excise Constable Admit Card 2019: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission, OSSSC has declared the admit card or the hall ticket for the Odisha Excise Constable exams today august 25, 2019. Candidates who had applied for the post of the Excise Constable can download the admit card on the official website of the commission,

Along with the admit card the commission has also released the hall ticket for the candidates those who had qualified the written test. The qualified candidates are advised to download the admit card as no one will be allowed the examination without the hall ticket. the written test is scheduled to be held on September 8, 2019.

Steps to download Odisha Excise Constable Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official site of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login link available on the right-hand side of the page.

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, where they will have to enter the username and password and click on login.

Step 4: Your Odisha Excise Constable admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test for Odisha Excise Constable were held from January 18 to January 31, 2019. For more information, candidates must visit the official website of OSSSC.

DIRECT LINK: osssc.gov.in.

