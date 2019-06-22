Odisha government to provide transport cost to students to improve attendance, know eligibility: Odisha government to provide transport cost to students to improve attendance, know eligibility: Odisha government will be providing transport allowances to the students to improve attendance in the school across the state. The step was taken in a meeting chaired by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. It was decided that the government will also shut 966 schools in the state.

Odisha government to provide transport cost to students to improve attendance, know eligibility: The Odisha government has taken a major step towards improving the attendance rate in the school by deciding to provide transportation charges to students who come from more than a kilometer away from their schools. The officials said that every student will not get the benefit, adding that only those students who have more than 30 per cent attendance will get transportation cost.

This big decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. The government will also be closing 966 schools in the coastal state where the roll is less than 10 students. These students will be shifted to other schools. If the distance of relocated students goes beyond one km, then travel expense will be given to parents of the children, the education minister said.

Eligibility for transport allowance:

Students with more than 75 per cent attendance in schools will be given Rs 600 transport allowance per month while students having 50 to 75 per cent will be given Rs 400 per month. The government will provide Rs 300 to students with an attendance of 50 to 70 percent. Students having less than 30 per cent attendance have been excluded. They will not get any amount, officials said.

