The counselling process for admission to B.Tech, B.Arch and integerated M.Sc. courses has started under OJEE. Candidates can visit the official website @ ojee.nic.in for the latest updates and apply for the counselling process.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2019 @ ojee.nic.in : The registration process for the counselling of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has started. The counselling process has started for B.Tech, B.Arch and Integrated M.Sc. courses. The admission committee has also announced the tentative schedule for the further process ahead. All those candidates who appeared for the OJEE 2019 Exam can download their result/score card from the official website.

Candidates after downloading their rank cards can apply ahead for the counselling process. Eligible candidates after the results will be able to register and fill for the college of their choice while applying for colleges during the counselling process. Application fees will be charged from the candidates applying and sitting for the counselling rounds. The fee has to be deposited through online mode.

The choice lock facility will be available for the applicants post successful registration from June 29. The deadline for locking the preferences and registration has been set as June 30, 2019. The announcement of seats for the first round will be on July 1, 2019. Students will then have to report for document verification at their respective centres between July 6 and July 12.

The list for the second round of allotment will be available on July 14, 2019, and the students will get time from July 16 to 18 for the document verification at their respective centres. The third and the final allotment round list will be released on July 22, for which students will have to rush to their nodal centres the very next day. After the whole counselling process coming to an end, the OJEE will handover the remaining seats to respective colleges for college-level admissions.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App