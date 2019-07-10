The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board recently extended the registration date for 2nd OJEE 2019 exam. Interested candidates can fill the registration form before 13 July on the official website that is ojee.nic.in.

The 2nd OJEE 2019 exam registration date has been extended by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board. Candidates who are interested in giving the qualifying exam can register on the official website that is ojee.nic.in. The dates have been extended from 10th July to 13th July, the candidates who wish to apply for the same must complete the registration process before the last date which is 13th of July.

In order to complete the registration process, students should go on to the official website and enter their respective details. The application process for registration has been divided into four steps including registration, application form, photo upload and payment of the fee. The 2nd OJEE exam will be conducted on 21st July 2019 and admit card will be released on 15th July 2019. The candidates who want to to apply for the 2nd exam can go to the official website and complete the application process before the last date.

Steps to register for OJEE 2nd exam:

Step 1: Go on to the official website which is ojee.nic.in, click on to the registration link and enter the required details.

Step 2: After entering the required details in the registration link, move on the application form and enter personal and academic details.

Step 3: After completing the application form, scanned image of signature and passport size photo must be uploaded. While uploading the image, the size of the photo should be taken as advised.

Step 4: After completing all the process, online fee payment has to be done through different modes.

