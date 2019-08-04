Odisha Mining Corporation recruitment 2019: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) invited applicants for 21 executive posts. Candidates can apply for the post @omcltd.in

Odisha Mining Corporation recruitment 2019: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) today announced the 21 vacancies for the Executive Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post by filling the application form which will be available from the official website of OMC or click on the link to visit directly. Candidates must know that on or before August 23, 2019, they can apply for the OMC executive post. The form will only be submitted through the official website of OMC and no other source.

However, due to heavy traffic, the site is facing trouble, soon the official will mend it then the candidates can apply for the post.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 August 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 23 August 2019

OMC Vacancy Details

Dy. Manager (Min.), E-2 grade– 12 Posts

Dy. Manager (Mechanical), E-2 grade – 3 Posts

Dy. Manager (Electrical), E-2 grade – 6 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Dy. Manager (Min.), E-2 grade– Candidate must hold a diploma in Mining Engg. with 1st Class MMCC or B.E./B.Tech in Mining Engg. with or without 2nd Class MMCC.

Dy. Manager (Mechanical/Electrical), E-2 grade – Candidate must hold a BE/B. Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from recognized University.

Age Limit for Executive Posts

21 to 32 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms)

Application Fee for OMC Recruitment 2019

General/ OBC – Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen- Nil

