The Odisha NEET 2019 counseling merit list will be released today. The candidates can check the merit list on the official website @ojee.nic.in. The Candidates also will be able to get an option to lock the available seats from today July 2 to July 3, 2019. The allotment list will be released on July 4, 2019. Meanwhile, the candidates can be allowed to download the allotment letter on the same date.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website @ojee.nic.in

2. Click on the merit list link

3. Enter roll no. and other details

4. Download the results

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The interested candidates should have qualified NEET with class 12th exams also from a recognized board.

The following documents will be needed for the OJEE MBBS counseling exams. It includes: NEET- UG 2019 admit card and scorecard, Class 10 mark sheet, Class 11 mark sheet, HSC mark sheet, Transfer certificate of H.S.C, Proof certificate of class 6th to class 1, Nativity certificate who have studied outside Odisha from class 1 to 6, Permanent community certificate card and others.

OJEE authorities will also release the vacant seat display including returned All India Quota seats on July 24, 2019.

Officials have notified that the registered MBBS/BDS candidates can complete their documentation and the date of verification of EWS certificate from July 3, 2019. Meanwhile, the officials have also maintained the provisional admission of the candidates. The dates have been mentioned as Publication of State Merit List on July 1, 2019, Choice of Filing and Locking from July 1 to July 2, Publication of round and allotment of downloading of provisional admission letter on July 4, 2019, Provisional admission at JEE Cell, Gandmunda Bhubaneshwar from July 5, 2019 to July 9, 2019.

