Odisha NEET 2019 merit list: The Odisha NEET counselling allotment list will be released on the official website today.

Odisha NEET 2019 merit list: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET 2019 merit list for the Odisha NEET counselling is all set to be released by the examination conducting authority today, July 2, 2019, on the official website – ojee.nic.in. According to reports, the candidates who have been declared qualified in the NEET 2019 will be eligible for counselling to admissions in medical and dental courses in the state of Odisha.

Reports say that the candidates can choose their seats from July 2 to 3, 2019. The authority will release the first allotment list for admissions into various colleges on July 4, and candidates can download the allotment list or allotment letter for admissions from the official website on the same day.

