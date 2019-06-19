Odisha Joint Entrance Examination(OJEE) has declared the result of the entrance exam 2019.The online exam was held on June 8 and June 9. The offline exam was conducted May 18.Students can check their result on the official website ,ojee.nic.in.

The exam was held on June 8 and June 9 . It was a computer-based exam(CBT) for admission of the courses of MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE – MCA). Paper-based exam or offline exam was conducted on May 18.The exam was scheduled on May 13, 2019 but the date changed because of the cyclonic storm, ‘Fani’.All candidates who will shortlisted in the OJEE entrance exam will have to issue a rank card.OJEE Chairman Sudip Kumar Chand declared the list of toppers in a press conference.

Steps to download OJEE Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE, ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the rank card

Step 3: Enter required details like roll number and date of birth ans submit

Step 4: download the OJEE rank card and take print out for future reference.

Toppers list in various courses:

MBA: Pradeep Kumar Kampa

MCA: Smitarani Choudhury

B.Pharm: Samir Kumar Padhi

Lateral Entry M.Tech:Saswati Mohanty

M.Tech: Pradeep Kumar Barik

Integrated MBA : Swikruti Mohapatra

