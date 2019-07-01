Odisha OJEE Seat Allotment Result 2019: Odisha Joint Entrance Exam or OJEE seat allotment result for 1st round counselling will be released on ojee.nic.in today. Candidates can check the steps to download the result from in this article below.

Odisha OJEE Seat Allotment Result 2019: The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam or OJEE seat allotment result for the 1st Round counselling is all set to be declared on the official website of the authority today, July 1, 2019. The seat allotment list will be available for download only through the official website – ojee.nic.in and candidates who have appeared in the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam or OJEE 2019 can check the seat allotment result as soon as it is released by the authority.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Engineering Board or OJEEB will declare the merit list for those who have appeared in the OJEE 2019 exam for admissions to the 2019-20 academic year. OJEE Seat Allotment List 2019 will be prepared on basis of merit of the candidates who appeared in the JEE Main Exam 2019 result.

How to download the Odisha OJEE Seat Allotment Result 2019?

Go to the official website of the concerned authority – ojee.nic.in

On the homepage of the website, click on the link for 1st Around Allotment Results 2019

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, enter the necessary information asked on the login page

Check the status of your selection on the OJEE Allotment Result 2019

Download the provisional allotment letter from the official website of OJEE

Download and take a print out for reference in future

Click on this direct link to download the merit list for Odisha OJEE Seat Allotment Result 2019 First round of Counselling – ojee.nic.in

Shortlisted candidates must note that after being allotted a seat in the 1st Round, they will have to report to the assigned institute to confirm their seat allotment within the given time frame. They will have to complete all the formalities for acquiring admission in the institutes where they have been allotted seats. Candidates will have to produce their carry documents of all academic importance and copy of their provisional seat allotment list during the admission process.

