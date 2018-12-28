The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has decided to delay the admit card release or the admission certificate for the written exam of OPSC prelims. The admit cards were earlier scheduled to release on December 26 but as of now, there is a delay in the release of hall tickets.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has decided to delay the admit card release or the admission certificate for the written exam of OPSC prelims. The admit cards were earlier scheduled to release on December 26 but as of now, there is a delay in the release of hall tickets. As per the latest notification, the hall tickets will now be dropped on the website on January 7, 2019. The commission was caught saying that the postpone is because of some unavoidable circumstances.

Now, the examinations are slated to be held on January 13, 2019, and the timings will be 10 am to 11: 30 am. The aspirants are advised to download the admit card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission which is opsc.gov.in. The OPSC examinations will be organised at different centres across 5 districts including Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur.

A total of 8 centres are allocated for the examination. According to the latest updates, approximately 2,685 candidates have been given the exam centres. The candidates who are planning to sit for the examination should note that they need to arrive at the centre at least an hour before the exam commences. None of the students will be allowed entry in the examination hall if they do not bring their admit card or the admission certificate.

