OPSC Lecturer Recruitment Exam 2018: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has finally published the cut -off marks and Answer Keys of OPSC Lecturer Exam 2018 held by the Commission through its official website – opsc.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination this year and were eagerly waiting for the cut off marks to be declared by the Commission can now check the official website and download the same from the website of OPSC.

The applications for the recruitment to the post of Lecturers in Odisha Technical Education and Training Service cadre was invited through a notification released on the official website. There are as many as 224 vacant positions against the post. The examination for the recruitment was conducted by the Commission on June 22, 23 and September 9, 2018.

Here is the direct link to download the OPSC Lecturer Recruitment Exam 2018 Answer Keys: http://opsc.gov.in/Admin/ContAttach/131718_cutoff_AnswerKey.pdf

How to check the cut-off, marks and Answer Keys of Lecturer Exam 2018?

Log in to the official website of OPSC – opsc.gov.in

Search for the link which reads, “Cut-Off marks and Answer Keys of Different Disciplines relating to Recruitment to the Post of Lecturer in OTET [Advt. No. 13 of 2017-18]”

On clicking on the link candidates will be taken to a different page

Again, click on the attachment option

Candidates will again be directed to a PDF

Now, candidates need to download the PDF displayed on the screen of their computer

Take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Check the answer keys and start filing objections

To go directly to the official website and download the Answer Keys of the Lecturer Exam 2018, click on this link: http://opsc.gov.in/

