Odisha OPSC OJS prelim result 2019: The result for the OJS prelims examination has been declared on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). The main examination will be conducted in the month of April and the admit card for the same will be available from April 2, 2019. Check steps to download prelims result here.

Odisha OPSC OJS prelim result 2019: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) recently declared its result for OJS written exam on its official website – opsc.gov.in. There were a total of 513 vacant posts for which the recruitment drive was conducted. The main exam for the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) OJS will be conducted on April 7, 2019. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) conducts exams for civil services for entry-level appointment to various posts in Odisha.

The admit card for the Main exam for Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) OJS will be available from April 2, 2019. Check out the steps to download Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) OJS prelims result here:

Step 1: Check the official website of the commission at opsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link stating roll list for provisionally qualified candidates for Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) OJS mains examination

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Click on the roll list of provisionally qualified candidates for Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) OJS Mains

Step 5: A new pdf will open

Step 6: Read instructions and check your roll number in the pdf file

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the result for further references.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More