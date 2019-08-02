Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019, Odisha OTET Hall Tickets 2019, bseodisha.nic.in: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 admit cards have been released on the official website bseodisha.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the OTET 2019 can now download the admit cards with the help of the steps given below.

Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha has released the OTET 2019 Admit Cards or OTET Hall Tickets 2019 or OTET 2019 Call Letter or OTET 2019 Hall Tickets or Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 admit cards on the official website bseodisha.nic.in. The Board will conduct the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 on August 5, 2019 in three different shifts for all the aspirants at various examination centres in the state.

All the candidates who have submitted their filled up applications for the Teachers Eligibility Test and are going to appear in the OTET 2019 can now download the Odisha TET admit cards 2019 with the help of the steps given below.

How to download the Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019?

Go to the official website of the OTET 2019 – bseodisha.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “”

On clicking, the admit card download page will be displayed

Here, enter your registration number and click on submit

The OTET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same for future reference

According to the notification released by the Board, the application fee for the OTET 2019 for SC/ ST‎: is ‎Rs 300 and for General/ OBC/ SEBC‎ categories, it is ‎Rs 500.

OTET 2019: Important Dates

Online registration for the Odisha TET 2019 starts from – July 15, 2019

Last date for submission of the online application form through the official website – July 26, 2019

Last date for submission of application fees – July 26, 2019

OTET Admit Card 2019 release date – August 2, 2019

OTET 2019 Exam Date – August 5, 2019

OTET 2019: Exam Pattern

According to the reports, there will be two papers in the OTET exam. Teaching aspirants of Primary Level will have to appear for the paper I i.e. for teachers from Class I to V. And those who want to take the eligibility certificate in Upper Primary Level will also have to appear for the Paper II (Class VI to VIII).

