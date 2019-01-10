OTET admit card 2018 2018-19: Odisha Board of Secondary Education (OBSE) has released the admit cards for the upcoming OTET 2019 on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can check the steps to download given here.

OTET admit card 2018 2018-19: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is going to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on January 16, 2019, and the admit cards for the same has been published by the Board on its official website – bseodisha.ac.in. The candidates who have submitted their application for the examination are advised to download the hall tickets from the official website mentioned above.

The application process for the OTET 2019 started on November 12, 2018 and was closed through the official website on December 10, 2018. Moreover, candidates can check the following instructions given below to download the admit card online.

How to download the OTET admit card 2018?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

On the homepage, click on the moving link that reads, “019-01-09 ADMIT CARD FOR OTET-2018”

Now, candidates will be taken to the India Results website

Here, enter the necessary details such as registration number and email ID

Click on button to login

The OTET admit card will be displayed onscreen

Download the same and take a print out for reference

To go to the official website of OBSE and download the admit card, click here: http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/

