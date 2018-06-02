The Odisha Higher Education Board will be announcing the Class 12 results for Arts and Commerce streams next week. The students who had appeared in the examination and are eagerly waiting for their results can check their results on the official website of the board with the help of the steps given below as soon as it is uploaded at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

The CHSE Class 12 Examination 2018 result for the Arts and Commerce stream is going to be declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on its official website in the upcoming week, as per reports in a leading news website. The results will be available on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in and students who had appeared for the CHSE Class 12 Arts examination this year can download their results from these websites. In case the students are unable to access the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education they can check out the third party websites such as indiaresults.com or results.gov.in.

As per reports in a leading daily, the State School and Mass Education minister, Badri Narayan Patra said that the result will be released in the first week of June. He stated, “We are yet to publish the results of Plus 2 Arts and Commerce. The results are getting delayed due to manual entry of marks. Besides, there were various disruptions during the examinations this year, starting from management to evaluation of answer sheets. Last year, it was published on 30 May while it will be delayed by five to seven days this year. The results will be out by the first week of June.”

Students can check their ‘CHSE Board Class 12 Arts Results 2018’ with the help of the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of Odisha’s Council of Higher Secondary Education, i.e. chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in On the homepage search for the link that read, “CHSE Plus 2 Arts Results 2018” or “CHSE Plus 2 Commerce Results 2018” and click on the link A new window would open Enter the requisite details on the fields provided and click on the submit button Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer, laptop or mobile

To go to the official website of the Odisha Board directly, click on this link: “CHSE Board Class 12 Arts Results 2018″

