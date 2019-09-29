Odisha Police Recruitment 2019: Odisha Police has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Gurkha Sepoy. Check details.

Odisha Police recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Odisha Police for the recruitment to the post of Gurkha Sepoy. All the interested and eligible candidates can from both the countries including India and Nepal apply for the same by following the mentioned format in the official notification. All the candidates are urged to apply for the recruitment to the post of Gurkha Sepoy on or before the last date which is October 31, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 101 vacancies are to be filled.

Important dates for Odisha Police Recruitment 2019:

Last date to apply for the recruitment to the post of Gurkha Sepoy: October 31, 2019

Recruitment test for 2nd OSAP: November 8, 2019

Vacancy details for Odisha Police Recruitment 2019:

Gurkha Sepoy: 101 vacancies

Gurkha Sepoy (2nd OSAP): 73 vacancies

Gurkha Sepoy (5th OSAP): 28 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for Odisha Police Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

The candidates must have qualified class 7th or any equivalent examination.

Age limit:

The lower age limit for the recruitment to the post is 18 years and the upper age limit for the same is 25 years.

Selection procedure for Odisha Police Recruitment 2019:

Selection for the recruitment to the post will be done on the basis of personal interview round.

How to apply for Odisha Police Recruitment 2019:

All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by following the mentioned format in official notification and send the completed application with all necessary documents to Commandant, OSAP, Jharsuguda, PO- OMP Line, PS/District, Jharsuguda, Odisha – 768204. All the candidates are supposed to submit their application before the last date to apply which is October 31, 2019.

Payscale for Odisha Police Recruitment 2019:

All the shortlisted candidates will be paid an amount of Rs 9000 per month.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App