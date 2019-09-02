Odisha PSC Recruitment 2019: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Law Officer.

Odisha PSC Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for Assistant Law Officer posts, know how to apply @ opsconline.gov.in

Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of 28 Executive officers, CEO and a few other posts by the Odisha Public Sevice Commission (OPSC). All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the posts before the last date of application which is October 19, 2019.

Important dates:

Last date for applying for the recruitment to the posts via online mode is October 19, 2019.

Vacancy details for OPSC Recruitment 2019:

Assistant Law Officer: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification and experience:

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from recognized university or a government recognized institution.

Application fee for OPSC Recruitment 2019:

The candidates belonging to the General and OBC category will be required to pay Rs 500 as the registration fee.

Selection Process for OPSC Recruitment 2019:

All the candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination and the Viva Voice.

Payscale for OPSC Recruitment 2019:

All the candidates who will get shortlisted for the post will be paid between the range of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 per month and they will also get a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

How to apply for the OPSC Recruitment 2019:

All the candidates can apply online by following the format mentioned in the official notification released on the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), opsconline.gov.in, on or before the last date of submitting the application which is October 19, 2019.

About OPSC:

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is an organization administered by state and its function is to conduct civil services examination for entry-level appointments.

