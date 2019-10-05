Odisha TET Answer key 2019: The answer key for Odisha TET has been released by the Odisha board of secondary education. Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test was held from August 5 to August 18, and September 22, 2019

Odisha TET answer key 2019: Odisha board of secondary education has declared the answer key for Odisha TET. All those cand5uidates those who have appeared in the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can visit the official website to check the answer key. The Odisha TET was held from August 5 to August 18, and September 22, 2019.

Candidates must note that the answer key is available for paper 1 and Paper 2 and they can raise the objections for the same from October 5, to October 10, 2019. Candidates must give valid reasons before raising the objections. If the objections are found correct, the revised answer key would be released. Objections can be raised on the official website only, any objection raised through any other medium like email or offline will not be accepted.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 per question or answer for raising the objections. If the objections are accepted, the amount will be refunded to the candidate’s account from where the payment was made. The pass percentage of Odisha TET exam is 60 per cent. Candidates can even raise their objection on the BSE website challenging the OTET Answer Key.

Odisha TET answer key 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Login the official website i.e. bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the latest news section

Step 3: In the section, find and hit on OTET-2019(Prov. Scoring Key & Challenge)

Step 4: Candidates would be redirected to the login page of OTET

Step 5: Enter your login credentials to log into the portal

Step 6:Click on the download OTET Answer Key 2019 PDF file link

