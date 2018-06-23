The Indian Express on Saturday reported that this year, the Centre will only give benefits of Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship Programme to only 135 students. Earlier, the government had promised that it will enroll as many as 1000 students every year into PhD programmes. The programmes aims to pull-out talent from the country and to resolve problem of lack of teachers in India.

According to a report, the Centre is likely to offer only 14 % fellowship positions announced under the recently launched Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) this year. Out of 1000 fellowship position, the government will only give 135. Notably, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in 2017 that PMRF aims to give 1000 students a chance to get direct admission in to PhD programmes in Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for conducting a research in cutting-edge science and technology domains, with focus on national priorities.

On a closer look, this opportunity is however is limited to students who have either completed B. Tech or is in the final year of the same programme or integrated M Tech or integrated M Sc from either IISc, IITs, National Institutes of Technology , Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology or Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research.

Basically, under this scheme, a student will get a monthly stipend of Rs 70,000 in the first 2 years of research, Rs 80,0000 in the last 2 years and Rs 75,000 in the 3rd year of the PhD course. Not only that, the fellow is also eligible to receive a whopping amount of Rs 2 lakh as an annual research grant.

Just after a few days of the launch of this scheme, Union HRD minister Prakash Javedkar had said that this programme of giving fellowship to students aims at pulling out talent in the country. He also said that giving such an opportunity, India in the near future will not have a shortage of teachers. The initiative will convert brain drain into brain gain,” he had said then, he added.

According to a report circulated by the IIT Hyderabad, as many as 2035 applicants were interviewed across 18 programmes out of which only 135 got selected and have been offered admission to PhD programmes in IISc and IITs in Delhi, Mumbai Madras, Kanpur, Roorkee, Guwahati and many other places.

