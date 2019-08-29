OHPC Admit Card 2019: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited has released the admit card for technical and no technical trainee posts. Candidates who have applied for can download their admit card from the official website @ohpcltd.com

OHPC Admit Card 2019: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited has issued the admit card for technical and non-technical trainee posts. Applicants can download the admit card through OHPC’s official website. Whereas the exam has been scheduled to be held on September 7 and September 8. The center has been allotted as per the preference is given while submitting the application.

Candidates need to keep in mind that each wrong answer consists of negative marking of 0.25 whereas for correct answer candidates will be awarded 1 marks each. The examination will go for 2 hours and all the candidates are required to reach the center before 15 mints from the time allotted for the exam.

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation will recruit 167 candidates for the posts of Technical and Non- Technical which includes Electrical Trainee, Mechanical Trainee, Welder Trainee, Wireman Trainee, Crane Operator Trainee, Store Keeper Trainee, Steno cum Computer Assistant Trainee, and Junior Clerk.

OHPC Admit Card 2019: How to download

Go to OHPC’s official website @ohpcltd.com

Click on the link, OHPC Trainee Admit Card 2019

A new page will be open up

Fill the details like registration number, date of birth

Click on the login button

Admit card will open on the screen

Download print of the admit card for further reference

OHPC’s recruitment exam will have 120 MCQs divided into two parts i.e. Part-1 and Part-2. Whereas Part-1 will be asked from General Aptitude, Reasoning, English, General Awareness and more. And part -2 will have 80 questions from subject knowledge. Rough pages will be given to all the candidates and candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam room during the exam is going on.

OHPC Admit Card 2019: Click the link below to download the admit card

official website

